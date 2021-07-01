Zamfara State governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle has expressed shock over the death of Alhaji Mohammed G. Ahmed, the member representing Shinkafi state constituency who was killed by bandits on Tuesday night.

In a statement issued by the director-general, media, public enlightenment and communications, Yusuf Idris Gusau, the governor described the late Ahmad as an honest and hardworking person.

Matawalle said he received the sad news with great shock as the late lawmaker was with him the day before when he was preparing his exit from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The lawmaker made his own valuable contributions towards a successful defection ceremony, not knowing he was carrying out his final assignments in this world,” he lamented.

The governor prayed to Allah to grant him Jannatul Firdaus and the family, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Matawalle also joined hundreds of other mourners for the Janaza prayer of the deceased, which was held at the Sheikh Umar Kanoma Jum’at Mosque along Sokoto by-pass Road, Gusau.

The deceased was killed by bandits near Yankara village of Katsina State on his way to escort his son to Kano to board a flight to Sudan where he is a student.