Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle of Zamfara State has dissolved the State Executive Council (SEC) and suspended the Emir of Dansadau in Maru local government area, Alhaji Hussaini Umar.

He also fired the secretary to the state government (SSG), the chief of staff, and the deputy chief of staff as well as chairmen and members of the boards of various agencies.

The governor however said the dissolution does not affect commissions provided for by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He directed the sacked commissioners hand the affairs of their ministries over to their respective permanent secretaries, except the Ministry of Security and Home Affairs which will be overseen by DIG Mohammed Ibrahim Tsafe (rtd).

Similarly, the chairmen of the commissions and boards are to hand over to the most senior directors while the head of services will act as the SSG.

The governor also suspended the district head of Nasarawa Mailayi in Birnin Magaji local government area, Alhaji Bello Wakkala.

This was contained in a statement issued by the governor’s special adviser on media and public enlightenment Malam Zailani Bappa.

He said, “The district head of Dansadau, Alhaji Nasiru Muhammad Kudu will oversee the affairs of Dansadau Emirate pending the outcome of an investigation panel.

The governor, according to the statement has appointed a high-powered committee of some credible personalities to investigate the activities of the suspended traditional rulers.