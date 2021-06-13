Zamfara State governor, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle has approved the suspension of the Emir of Zurmi, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar Muhammad over his alleged involvement in the escalating rate of banditry attacks in the Emirate.

Advertisements





A statement by the acting secretary to the state government (SSG), Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe said district head of Kanwa, Bunun Kanwa Alhaji Bello Suleiman should take charge of affairs of the Emirate immediately.

The statement further said a powered committee had been constituted to investigate the allegations levelled against the suspended emir.

“In the meantime, His Excellency has also approved the constitution of a high powered committee to investigate allegations made against the suspended Emir, on his involvement in the escalating rate of banditry attacks in the Emirate,” he said.

Balarebe said the nine-man committee which has three weeks to complete its assignment and submit its report, would be chaired by the immediate past deputy governor of the state, Mallam Ibrahim Wakkala Muhammad.

Other members of the committee include another former deputy governor of the state, Alhaji Mukhtar Ahmad Anka, the Zamfara State House Leader, Faruku Musa Dosara, special adviser (security), DIG Mamman Tsafe (Rtd), special adviser (chieftaincy affairs), Yusuf Abubakar Zugu and representatives of the Police, DSS and NSCDC while the permanent secretary, Security & Home Affairs, Musa Liman Shinkafi will serve as secretary of the committee.