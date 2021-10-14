Governor of Zamfara State Bello Mohammed Matawalle has sworn in 14 local government sole administrators and charged them to prioritize probity and security.

Performing the ceremony yesterday, Matawalle warned the newly appointed sole administrators to be mindful of the security challenges facing the state.

“The problem of insecurity is the major challenge, therefore, you ought to be up and doing in tackling banditry in your domains”, he added.

He also advised them to be prudent in the management of the resources, as the government would not condone act of financial recklessness. Governor Matawalle called for support to the government in the fight against banditry.

“We are committed to engage security agents and all other available means in the fight against banditry,” he stressed.

He maintained that, the state government would do its best to end banditry and ensure the return of peace in the state.