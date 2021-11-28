Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle of Zamfara State has promised to restore telecommunication services across state latest by Tuesday nest week.

Speaking after the election of the APC officials in the state, Matawalle said there was substantive progress recorded in the fight against banditry.

He also said weekly markets would be re-opened to allow residents actively engage in their businesses.

He charged people of the state to make the best use of the opportunity in order to improve their lawful businesses.

Matawalle stressed that the closure of telecoms and weekly markets was done in good faith in order to effectively fight bandits.

“Our main target was to crush all forms of criminality being it banditry or whatever, so we had to adopt severe measures to succeed,” he added.