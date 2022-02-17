Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said Governor Bello Matawalle would not resign his position as demanded by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The PDP had urged the governor to resign following his defection from the party to the APC, as well as his inability to tackle the prevailing security challenges in state.

But the state APC publicity secretary Mr Yusuf Idris told newsmen in Gusau yesterday that the call was misplaced.

Idris said Matawalle would not resign because of a certain call by desperate politicians trying to safeguard their selfish interest.

He said that Matawalle ‘s emergence as the state governor was ordained by God, adding that the call for his resignation by PDP was a sign of accepting defeat in the upcoming 2023 general election.

“The achievements of the governor are very clear; even though he is not in full control of the security agencies.

“But his administration has been giving support to them in restoring peace and stability in the state,” he said.

