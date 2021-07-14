The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has said that the defection of Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle, to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will strengthen the process of membership and leadership recruitment of the party.

The governors elected on the party’s platform made the remark while welcoming their colleague, Matawalle, who recently dumped the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join the APC family.

They noted that the decision of Matawalle to join the APC as “an affirmation of our party’s capacity to mobilise all patriotic citizens to join the APC, consistent with the vision of our founding fathers to ensure that the APC is a platform that unite all Nigerians.

“The coming of Hon. Matawalle to the APC strengthens the process of membership and leadership recruitment at all levels,” they declared in a statement signed by their chairman and Kebbi State governor, Abubakar Bagudu.

In the same vein, the Forum celebrated President Muhammadu Buhari, who it said his “exceptional political virtues, and fair dispositions makes our party, APC, attractive to all patriotic Nigerians”.

They added that, “These sterling attributes of Mr. President will continue to promote our party to serve as the main source of our electoral advantage.

“Progressive Governors will continue to support Mr. President to build our party, APC, as a strong and democratic political party in the country.”