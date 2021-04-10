ADVERTISEMENT

By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi said in order to tackle ticket racketeering on the Abuja-Kaduna train service, intending passengers must produce identification cards that match with their tickets.

The minister who gave the advice in Abuja on Friday, said the introduction of the e-ticketing was a good innovation that should be sustained and for it to work effectively, passengers must do the needful and provide identity cards that carry the same name as the once on their tickets.

Speaking on the train service, the minister said “Our train services – Intra-city mass passenger transit like Lagos Mass Transit Train operates 12 trains per day, moving about 13,000 passengers daily (This has been reduced due to the ongoing standard gauge construction and also in compliance with covid-19 protocol).

“The Aba- Port Harcourt –Aba operates twice daily. The Offa – Kano – Offa Train operates once a week, moving about 2,000 passengers weekly.”

Speaking on loans, the minister said they have paid a total sum of N420,464,002.77 into the escrow account from revenue received from Abuja – Kaduna train services as directed. On maritime safety, the minister said “a total of 1,192 vessels have undergone Flag State Inspections (FSI), from April-October 2020.