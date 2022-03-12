In an effort to ensure universal access to sexual and reproductive healthcare services in the country, the federal government has launched Nigeria’s Family Planning 2030 (FP2030) commitment and dissemination of other Reproductive Health Policy Documents.

Speaking during the launch of the document Thursday in Abuja, the minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, said the event was an opportunity for stakeholders to build on the efforts made on FP2020 Initiative.

He said “We are committed to continue the journey into FP2030 Partnership Initiative and set in motion the process of charting a way forward towards a long-term sustainable family planning services as an integral part of the overall Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child, Adolescent and Elderly Health Plus Nutrition (RMNCAEH+N) programming, which is critical component of our vision to attain Universal Health Care Coverage Leaving No One Behind.”

Acknowledging that the improvement made so far is slow with huge gaps of unmet need for contraceptive, Ehanire

expressed the federal government’s commitment to bridging the gaps.

“We are aggressively stepping up action and efforts, particularly at the subnational levels to traject the trend in the right direction and bridge the gaps.

“Efforts are ongoing to leverage additional domestic resources and harness the potentials existing within our large but youthful population through concerted and coordinated efforts of multi-sectoral players in the areas of health, women affairs, education and gainful employment, including Humanitarian crisis as the insecurity has impacted negatively on the health education of girls and adolescents,” he explained.

The director, department of family health, Federal Ministry of Health, Dr. Salma Ibrahim Anas,

said the overall goal of the document is to improve the health and wellbeing of women, girls and adolescents.

However, she said the main focus is on sexually reproductive, maternal and new born health and also adolescent health, noting that no group die most in this country than women and children.

“In a year, we record more than a million number of children under five that die from preventable causes, and then we have a huge number of women dying every year from problem related to pregnancy and delivery. So the only way to stop it is to ensure standard, skilled human resources at the facilities to deliver the services.

"Family Planning is a game changer, it is a life saver. We are not saying that woman should not have children but at least they should space their children, minimum of two years and even more so that the children will be taking well care of, it will reduce the mortality of children and also the mothers will regain their health."