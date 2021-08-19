Chairman, Senate committee on Health, Ibrahim Oloriegbe, has said there was need for stakeholders to work together towards achieving the implementation of six months maternity leave in both public and private sectors.

Oloriegbe stated this yesterday at the 40th anniversary of the International Code of Marketing of the Breast-milk Substitutes (BMS) in Nigeria, themed: “Implementing the MBS code in Nigeria: progress and opportunities”, in Abuja.

The International Code of Marketing of Breast-milk Substitutes (BMS) is an international health policy framework for breastfeeding protection and promotion, adopted by the thirty-fourth World Health Assembly (WHA).

Oloriegbe regretted that much has not been achieved concerning the country’s exclusive breastfeeding target, saying, “I am a little bit sad because we have not achieved much as far as our target is concerned. Almost every woman will breastfeed, but exclusive breastfeeding is still not yet at the stage of the level we want it to be. There are many reasons for this.

“We have done quite a lot of things to promote the code but the enabling environment that will make the code to work, it seems we need to work on this, because inquisitively women are working. We can do a lot of media promotion.

“Since we came in two years ago into the National Assembly, I have had discussions with UNICEF on how we can change the law to be able to implement six-month maternity leave because it is still not yet universal.”