Dr David Oyedepo, Chancellor, Covenant University, Ota, has reiterated the institution’s commitment to empowering students through qualitative education to solve the nation’s challenges.

Oyedepo said this at the 19th Matriculation Ceremony of the institution for 2020/2021 Academic session for undergraduate and postgraduate students on Friday, in Ota, Ogun.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 1,766 students, comprising of 159 Postgraduates and 1,607 Undergraduate students, matriculated.

He noted that no nation could ever arrive at a future that it cannot see and prepare for if appropriate investments in quality education are not put in place.

The chancellor identified that poor funding of education had contributed to insecurity challenges and peace in the country.

“The nation needs to invest and focus more on capacity building to surmount some of the country’s challenges,” he said.

Oyedepo assured that the institution would continue to empower its students with qualitative and life-changing training system that focuses on value and skill development to proffer solutions to the nation’s problems.

“We are raising a new generation of leaders through a broad-based qualitative education built on sound biblical principles, culminating in the birth of path-finders, pace-setters and trail-blazers,” Oyedepo said.

The chancellor, who congratulated the new students, warned them against all forms of examination malpractice as anyone caught would be dismissed.

In his opening remarks, the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Abiodun Adebayo, said that the university was committed to making its graduates expert thinkers, leaders, managers, and hyper resourceful technocrats in all fields of human endeavour.

“The performances of our graduates in the world of work has consistently validated this commitment,” Adebayo said.

The vice-chancellor said that the institution has continued to receive external validations of positive impacts of its unique approach to tertiary education.

Adebayo further said that the institution was recently ranked by Times Higher Education as the best Nigerian University in 2021. (NAN)