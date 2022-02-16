The general election is barely a year away and already candidates have begun throwing their hats in the ring. The political bourgeoisie have joined the fray politicking and canvassing the length and breadth of the country. Some are supposedly being cajoled into becoming candidates while others are whipping up ethno-religious sentiments in order to stand a chance at finagling themselves into power. While we await the Presidential assent to the Electoral Bill after much back and forth, it is apparent that Nigerians are stepping into the dawn of an election year with the amount of politicking going on during the day and in the cover of darkness.

The just concluded Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Council elections brought up the usual suspects that have become a constant during elections in the country. From the reports on the conduct of the elections, it was evident that nothing much has changed in our electioneering process. Reports had it that electorates were paid to vote for specific candidates and political parties. While there were hardly reports of the perennial ballot box snatching and Election Day violence, perhaps due to the adoption of technology in our elections, voter apathy was a major bane during the elections.

Over the weekend, residents of the FCT elected chairmen and councilors for the six Area Councils of Abaji, Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kuje, Kwali and Abuja Municipal Area Council. The election saw the emergence of six chairmen and their running mates– for each Area Council, and 62 councilors. Over 400 candidates drawn from 14 political parties cleared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) vie for these positions. 1,373,492 registered voters were expected to participate in the elections in 2,229 polling units. But it was gathered that only about 103,000 voters collected their Permanent Voters Card.

Reports were rife that several polling units across the FCT witnessed a handful of voters at polling units. At the poling unit that a colleague cast their vote, the same scenario played out. Standing under the scorching sun with the handful of people that came out to cast their vote, the malfunctioning of the BVAS machine almost marred the voting process. As a result of the malfunctioning BVAS machines, some voters could not get accredited on time, while some left without voting out of frustration. When the BVAS machines eventually picked up, it had a challenge of identifying faces and thumb printing.

Lack of awareness and voter education campaigns have been fingered as part of the reasons the FCT Council polls experienced few voter turnouts. Due to little or no campaigning by political parties participating in the election, there was apparently low voter mobilization and publicity. Possibly also, the lack of impact from Local Governing Councils has also contributed to the disinterest amongst many Nigerians. Local Governments around the world are widely considered as the government that is closest to the people. In Nigeria however, this has necessarily not been the case.

As a third tier of government, Local Government has never taken off in the governance structure in Nigeria, despite the widespread endorsement of them as a potent system to mobilize people for local participation in governance. There have been several challenges bedeviling the Nigerian local government system, including issues such as poor funding, paucity of human capital, corruption and poor service delivery, among others. While Local governments are expected to become more meaningful in facilitating social and economic development at the grassroots level, ours has not been the case.

Before the FCT elections, there was little or no campaigning as well as low voter publicity by political parties participating in the election. Residents did not receive the intensive grassroots campaign for citizens’ participation in the process. Political parties are largely culpable in the poor voter mobilization recorded ahead of the elections. Even the electoral umpire – INEC – also failed in its role of spreading awareness of the elections. This evidently contributed to the low voter turnout witnessed during the elections.

Worthy of note is that the FCT is the only place where INEC conducts Local Council elections, which makes it quite unique. It is expected that with INEC deploying its machinery in the conduct of the elections, it would be largely credible. This is unlike the inconsistencies that often characterize State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECs) where the fate of Local Government Areas and it leaders remains under the overbearing control of state governors, who have perfected a system that both impoverishes the people and denies the people a voice when the elections are rigged. It is no wonder that by the time results of Council elections are announced in States, the political party the Governor belongs to often “win” in a “landslide victory.”

Another conspicuous glitch which is disconcerting during the FCT Council elections was the abysmally low female representation with female candidacy at 8.87%. Four political parties; Action Alliance (AA), All Progressives Congress (APC), Labour Party (LP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had no female candidates vying for seats in the Elections. In summary, there were only 3 female chairmanship candidates and 8 vice-chairmanship candidates while there were 39 female counselorship candidates. This indicates the likelihood of poor women representation and poor inclusion of women in the democratic process in terms of decision making and governance processes.

There have always been few women in the political process and leadership space in Nigeria. Currently only seven out of 109 senators and 22 of the 360 House of Representatives members are women. There have been certain factors that have been facilitating this over the years. For instance, many political party systems and structures are largely unfriendly to women participation; high cost of politics which prevents women from standing for positions; outright discrimination against women; social factors as well as lack of finance among others.

However, this has to change. Countries like Rwanda and South Africa have used a quota system to pave the way for women representation in politics. In Rwanda, over 50% of political positions are held by women. Affirmative action or a quota system goes a long way in giving women opportunities in the political space. Also, financial support is crucial. Some women can’t afford to buy party forms. And when payment for forms is waived for women, they are often made to step down for the man who has paid. Women need financial support that will not impede on their rights to participate or vie for positions.

As we take stock of the FCT Council elections, it is a contradiction that the elections closest to the people are the ones that people are either least interested in or are even oblivious of. As my colleague stood waiting to cast their vote on Saturday, they asked some of the people around what the duties of a Councilor and Chairman of Local Government Areas were. The responses to that question took them aback. Apparently, many Nigerians seem to be more interested in the Presidential and Gubernatorial elections, and didn’t care much for the grassroots representation. But if the electorate can take the bull by the horn and get it right with the representation that is closest to them, then more Nigerians can enjoy the dividends the office is mandated to provide.