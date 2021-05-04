BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

In recognition of World AIDS Day, December 1st 2021, Matthew ‘M.R’ Reed and M. Reed Productions will premiere its new play in a bid to engage and spark up conversation among African Americans on HIV/AIDS.

Reed intends to utilize the power of the arts and social media to bring greater awareness to the HIV/AIDS epidemic and its disproportionate impact on Black Americans and people of black origin.

Matthew is partnering with M.Reed Productions productions with plans to roll out a statewide campaign, entitled “Brothers Keeper, Sisters Too” to specifically engage African American men & women on the impact of HIV/AIDS. Chicago based M.R Productions Theatre Company will bring to the virtual stage, the premiere of the theatrical production, ‘TIME IS NOW’ in December, to provide an opportunity to engage and educate individuals, from all backgrounds on the impact of stigma and shame and the power of love and true acceptance.

Matthew plans to engage African American male and female celebrities and some promising upcoming actors for a social media campaign to promote awareness around the impact of the HIV/AIDS epidemic on African American men & women; and to encourage them to make an individual commitment to know their status, get tested and take control of their health and wellness.

Using Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, the campaign calls on men & women to engage through 4 easy steps:

1) Wear a white T-shirt

2) Take a selfie wearing the T-shirt

3) Make a statement of commitment why he/she “stands” against HIV/AIDS

4) Post it on their social media channels and share with their followers with the hashtag #BrothersKeeperSistersToo

According to the recent statistics by the Centers for Disease Controls (CDC), Black Americans accounts just for 13% of the U.S. population, but over 40% of new HIV diagnoses.

Matthew as well as the cast and crew will speak directly to the community to encourage sexual responsibility and keep HIV/STD prevention and treatment, and those advocacy issues that impact the rise of the epidemic, at the forefront.

Matthew ‘M.R’ Reed, is a musician/playwright/producer and director. He graduated from the University of Arkansas with a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) in Theatre.