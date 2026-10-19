Nigeria’s banking system is expected to receive N2.86 trillion in liquidity inflows this week, driven largely by maturing Open Market Operations (OMO) bills, Treasury bills repayments and other primary market obligations, even as system liquidity rose to N6.28 trillion last week.

The projected inflows represent a 14.36 per cent increase from the N2.499 trillion estimated for the previous week, according to the Financial Markets Dealers Association (FMDA) in its weekly market report.

OMO maturities is expected to account for the largest share of the expected inflows at N2.067 trillion, while Treasury bills maturities are projected to contribute N392.792 billion.

Other expected inflows include N349.838 billion from Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) bond coupons, N42.872 billion from commercial paper maturities and N5.25 billion from corporate bond coupons.

The projected inflows are expected to provide additional funds to banks and other financial market participants during the week, although the actual impact on system liquidity will depend on the volume of funds absorbed by government borrowing and other market operations.

According to the FMDA report system liquidity last week, increased by 69.39 per cent week on week to N6.283 trillion from N3.709 trillion in the preceding week. The increase was driven largely by N2.41 trillion in OMO maturities, alongside N80.84 billion in Treasury bills maturities and N30.20 billion in other primary market repayments.

However, the Debt Management Office’s N269.06 billion Treasury bills sale partially offset the inflows during the previous week.

For the current week, the DMO’s N1.75 trillion FGN bond auction scheduled for today, October 19 is expected to be the main scheduled drain on liquidity. The auction could absorb part of the funds expected to enter the financial system, potentially moderating the effect of the projected inflows on short term money market conditions.

Meanwhile, yields in the fixed income market continued to rise despite the improvement in system liquidity. Average FGN bond yields increased by 32 basis points to 16.43 per cent, reflecting sustained pressure in the bond market.

The two year bond recorded the steepest increase, with yields rising by 142 basis points, while the seven year bond yield gained 61 basis points. Treasury bills yields also rose by seven basis points to an average of 18.23 per cent during the period.

In the foreign exchange market, the naira depreciated marginally by 0.06 per cent week on week to N1,332.31 per dollar at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM), while the parallel market rate remained stable at N1,375 per dollar.

NFEM interbank turnover rose by 14.08 per cent week on week to $1.08 billion, indicating increased trading activity in the official foreign exchange market.