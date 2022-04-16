Mavin Records has signed on its label @boyspyce the young man whose cover of Davido’s Jowo and Wizkid’s Essence last year got him social media fame last year.

In his Instagram message, CEO of Mavin Label, Don Jazzy commended @boyspyce and the Mavin recording team for sticking to the original training plans since his first message to the young lad prior to his online fame.

“I have to give massive kudos to @boyspyce and the Mavin team for being so patient and sticking to the plan, in this time, when most people are just looking for one quick viral moment instead of going through prosper artist development.

Give gold have rushed and activated prematurely when he had his moment but he showed great restraint and chose to stick to his training. He has been recording judiciously since I first messaged him on Christmas 2019.”

He urged fans to welcome the young man to the Mavin family.