The Endeavor’s Global Network of High Impact Entrepreneurs, has selected a fast-growing mobility platform in Africa, Co-Founders of Metro Africa Xpress (MAX) to join its network to advance Nigeria’s economy.

This was revealed in a statement issued by the Senior Associate, Marketing and Communications Endeavor Nigeria (EN) Joy Mabia, after a panel deliberation on Tuesday, in Lagos.

Speaking on the value of joining the Endeavor network, the Managing Director & CEO of Endeavor Nigeria by Tosin Faniro-Dada, said the goal is to help Endeavor Entrepreneurs become more successful, pushing them to dream bigger, scale faster and invest in the next generation of entrepreneurs.

“We provide radical feedback, unparalleled peer and mentor Networks, and curated services to help solve many of the common challenges entrepreneurs face. We look forward to supporting more Endeavor Entrepreneurs in Nigeria.”

On their selection experience and joining the Endeavor network, Tayo Bamiduro, CEO of Metro Africa Xpress (MAX) said, “We are thrilled to be joining a community of innovators and disruptors who are laying the foundations for a better world for all through the power of entrepreneurship. We are excited for the collaborations that this opportunity will unlock, as we continue to advance MAX’s mission of revolutionising mobility in Africa.”

Endeavor is the world’s leading community of high-impact entrepreneurs. Founded in 1997, Endeavor jobs global organization with a mission to unlock the transformational power of entrepreneurship by selecting, supporting, and investing in the world’s top founders.

Endeavor’s network spans nearly 40 markets and supports more than 2,300 entrepreneurs, whose companies generate combined revenues of over $42 billion US, and have created more than 3.9 million jobs.

While on the other hand, MAX is building Africa’s largest mobility-tech platform, founded in 2015. It aims to serve the millions of independent commercial drivers across Africa.

MAX is the 14th company selected into the global Endeavor network through the regional affientrepreneurs in Nigeria. All three entrepreneurs represent the growing expectation for exceptional entrepreneurs with big ambitions and the ability to execute at scale.