As Nigeria marks this year’s Children’s Day on Thursday, May 27, the publisher of Inclusion Magazine, Hussaini Abdulrahaman, has called on relevant stakeholders in the education sector to implement policies that would enhance inclusive and better education for children with disabilities.

Abdulrahaman, who made the call during the celebration of the Children’s Day organised by Inclusion Magazine for children with disabilities in Abuja on Thursday, said he would use his news magazine as a voice against injustice and abuses of human rights on persons with disabilities even as he urged their parents to draw strength from the fact that the world is getting better for their children in line with global inclusive policy initiatives.

According to 2020 data published by Institute for Development Studies, Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD), it was estimated that 90 per cent of children with disabilities are out-of-school in Nigeria mostly for poverty, social stigma and lack of inclusive educational policies for them.

President of JONAPWD, Ekaite Umoh, who spoke at the event, said children with disabilities were grossly uneducated in the country and called on the government to come up with programmes that would train them on skills acquisition with the view to make them useful for the society.

Abdulrahaman, however, added: “Together let us fight to make Nigeria an inclusive society where the children who are leaders of tomorrow will not be discriminated or stigmatised for reasons of disability but rather join hands to build a progressive nation. Let us change our perceptions and myths on disabilities, let’s encourage abilities in disabled persons.”