A human rights activist and former Senator representing Kaduna Central in the 8th Assembly, Shehu Sani, has said that only the presumed winner of June 12, 1993 presidential election, late Chief MKO Abiola, has been officially recognised among the army of Nigerians who fought for democracy in Nigeria.

Sani, who took to his social media handles on Saturday, spoke against the backdrop of May 29, 2021, being the 22nd anniversary of the return of democratic rule in the country since May 29, 1999.

LEADERSHIP reports that Democracy Day, which was previously celebrated on May 29 to commemorate the return of democracy, has been moved to June 12 in honour of the Late MKO Abiola.

It would be recalled that Sani was a leading figure in the struggle for the restoration of democracy in Nigeria. He has been arrested and jailed by successive past military regimes in the country.

He was released from life imprisonment when democracy was restored in 1999. He contested and won the Kaduna Central senatorial district on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015.

The former federal lawmaker wrote: “Apart from the late Chief MKO, the Nigerian state never recognized and appreciated the galant young men and women, activists, journalists, workers and academics who fought the military for twenty years and restored democracy in Nigeria.”