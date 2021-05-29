Today marks exactly 22 years since Nigeria returned to a democratic dispensation after years of military interregnum. General Abdulsalami Abubakar who took over from the later General Sani Abacha as the last military Head of State inaugurated the Fourth Republic on May 29, 1999, when he handed over power to an elected president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

That date served as the country’s Democracy Day, until June 12 was instituted by President Muhammadu Buhari to play that role. So, May 29 merely serves as a reminder of the day the military handed over power to a civilian government. Until 2019, May 29 was celebrated with pomp until the security situation which deteriorated over the years forced a far less celebratory occasion.

Although the day has been stripped of its ideological toga as Democracy Day, it, nonetheless, remains a yardstick for assessing the performances of governments both at state and federal government levels.

However, over the years, since the day became part of the landmarks in our democratic sojourn, it has assumed a mere show of celebration without substance. This notion draws from the widely held perception that the essence and the expectations of the transition from military to democratic rule are far from being attained.

While many believe that what we have is a mere civil rule without a democratic soul, others argue that the claws of the military psyche have increasingly latched into the fabric of governance as successive administrations since 1999 have shown.

We have observed that the expectations that heralded the return to civilian government are fast fading. For a day which ought to afford deep reflections on how well or otherwise the journey has been, the reverse has been the case. What has become the norm is for state functionaries, dressed in their best, to attend events to mark the day, make highfalutin statements and all return to a cold normal.

This narrow-minded trend is gradually but steadily sapping the energy that has sustained the yearning for democracy which has proven to be the best form of governance in a diverse society like Nigeria. Today, the polity has never been more divided along ethnic and religious lines. The quality of governance at state and federal levels is a far cry from the expectations of Nigerians.

Of course, the economy suffered a hit with the coronavirus pandemic. But even before the virus struck; the country had slumped into recession. While the federal government had to bail out states financially to pay salaries amid complaints of fiscal crisis, the flamboyant lifestyle of political office holders does not reflect the hard times.

With the manufacturing sector still prostrate from wyears of either bad policies or incompetent leadership, the health and education sectors have declined faster with multiple strikes crippling the sectors and our best brains steadily being drained off as they search for greener pastures abroad.

While it is convenient to put the blame for the current problems on the current administration, it is no secret that it, indeed, inherited a monumental mess as well. Still, what is even more baffling is that the bulk of those in this administration have been in the corridors of power since 1999 and even longer.

Interestingly, today’s commemoration is coming at a time old questions about our nationhood are being asked in, perhaps, more precarious contexts. For a diverse country like ours, religious and ethnic issues are bound to arise.

However, the recent spate of inter-ethnic tensions and the level of the insecurity which have emboldened the non-state actors are unprecedented. This morbid scenario has led some to wish for the swiftness that was seemingly characteristic of the military government. However, while the failing of the political class is evidently manifest, we totally and forcefully reject the prospect of a return to military rule.

We also agree with those who argue that the upsets we face are part of our evolving democratic process, just as we note that it could have come at a lesser cost, considering the strenuous experiences we have had as a people in search of nationhood.

So, as we mark today, the hope is that it will serve as an opportunity for political office holders and other critical stakeholders to reflect on the need to serve the country diligently and conscientiously as there is no other country we can call our own.

We also urge Nigerians not to lose faith in democracy and in Nigeria. The events of the past few years should serve as stimulus for all to be actively involved in the democratisation process.