Nollywood actress Adunni Ade has lost her mother.

Sharing the sad news on her social media page, she revealed that her mother had passed away after a long illness.

Adunni prayed that Allah forgive her mother’s shortcomings, have mercy on her, and make her grave spacious.

“Indeed, to Allah we belong, and to Him we shall return. With a heavy heart and submission to the will of Almighty Allah, I announce the passing of my beloved litter, who returned to her creator after a long battle with illness.

“She leaves behind her children, grandchildren, sisters, and loved ones, who will forever hold her memory close.

Ya Allah, forgive her shortcomings, have mercy upon her, make her grave spacious and filled with light, and grant her Al-Jannah Firdaus. Grant us sabr and strength as we navigate this painful loss. Amen.

“We will share details of the funeral arrangements in due course.

Mum, I love you.

May Allah grant you eternal peace and reunite us in Janna. Amen”.