BY OLUSHOLA BELLO, Lagos |

May & Baker Nigeria Plc has introduced a new anti-malaria medicine that promises to revolutionise malaria disease treatment in the country.

The new drug, named Mallet is a dihydroarteminsin-piperaquine combination-based formulation which ensures fast relief from malaria and guarantees better post treatment protection.

With increasing resistance to older drugs, the World Health Organisation (WHO) years back jettisoned Chloroquine and recommended Artermisinin based Combination Therapies (ACTs) as first line drug for the treatment of uncomplicated malaria.

However, most ACTs have since then shown limitations including resistance to treatment. But dihydroarteminsin-piperaquine combination, the newer artemisinin-based combination therapy has shown excellent efficacy in multiple trials and is considered the most promising drug currently available for the treatment of uncomplicated malaria.

At a media launch of the new anti-malaria product in Lagos, managing director/CEO of May & Baker, Mr Nnamdi Okafor, said the introduction of Malact is part of the company’s efforts at continually confronting the malaria scourge by providing effective and affordable medicines for treatment of the disease. He stated further that Malact is the latest and most effective arsenal in the toolbox for fight against malaria.

He said the goal of May & Baker is to continue to be the one-stop-shop for quality antimalarials.

Executive director, Pharma sales and marketing of May & Baker, Mr Chukutem Chukuka said, “Malact has a reliable efficacy which guarantees patient faster relief compared to other ACTs currently available in the market. It also has better post treatment protection because of the piperaquine content that makes it possible for patients not to experience relapse for at least six weeks. Malact therefore prevents malaria for up to six weeks and prevents recrudescence of malaria.”

May & Baker Nigeria remains a key player in the anti-malarial market in Nigeria. According to the World Health organisation, Malaria remains a major global health challenge with over 200 million cases annually in Africa. It is responsible for over 100, 000 deaths in Nigeria every year.