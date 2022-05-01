Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep Femi Gbajabiamila, has joined millions of Nigerians to salute the country’s workers on the celebration of this year’s International Workers’ Day.

Speaker Gbajabiamila, who commended the resilience, commitment and dedication of the Nigerian workers, said their efforts would never go in vain.

He expressed happiness that the Nigerian workers have lived up to expectations over the years, noting that they remain the backbone of the Nigerian working force.

The speaker said every well-meaning Nigerian must identify with the workers because of their invaluable contributions to nation-building.

He urged Nigerian workers to keep hope alive as government at all levels as well as the private sector were trying to make life better for them.

Gbajabiamila said he was proud of the Nigerian workers because of the way they have been conducting themselves over the years.

