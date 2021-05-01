BY BODE GBADEBO |

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has greeted Nigerian workers on the 2021 commemoration of the International Workers’ Day.

In his message to mark this year’s May Day, Senator Omo-Agege described labour unions in Nigeria as partners in progress even as he applauded them for their understanding and support.

According to a statement signed by the media adviser to the Deputy Senate President, Yomi Odunuga, on Saturday, the Delta Central lawmaker called for more dedication and patriotism from all Nigerian workers and the labour unions.

“While workers across the world remain in constant battle with government and employers of labour over demands for better conditons of service, in Nigeria, such confrontations have generally remained peaceful and dialogue has been a central issue for both government and labour leaders.

“As a progressive politician for whom national development, economic growth, job creation and people’s welfare matter most, I am aware of the enormous challenges confronting government and workers.

“Yet we must sustain hope for a better tomorrow and work collectively towards overcoming lingering challenges and building a better society.

“As one of those ancient Greek dramatists, Sophocles once said: ‘Without labour nothing prospers.’ I firmly believe that without a really productive labour force, no nation can attain higher grounds.

“I salute our past and present labour leaders along with so many self-effacing patriots whose labour’s have contributed significantly towards sustaining our hopes for a better Nigeria,” he stated.