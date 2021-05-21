Speculations were rife about a possible increase in the pump price of premium motor spirit (petrol). Also, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) debunked those speculations. The tone of the statements by NNPC were sufficiently assertive and helped to reassure Nigerians that no such plan was on the table.

But recently, media reports claimed that state governors, in concert with other industry players, had recommended that the federal government should deregulate, in full, the downstream sector of the oil industry. They were also reported to have proposed that the commodity should sell at a whopping N385 per litre up from N165. As at the time of going to press, that report has not been retracted. We are, therefore, persuaded to accept that the recommendation as reported is true and authentic.

For the avoidance of doubt, we have, in the past, argued on this page in favour of deregulation of that sector of the oil industry. We had also advised that the old refineries should be disposed of as is so that the nation can cut her loses and move on to find other viable solutions to the shameful importation of petroleum products. So, when the government decided to rehabilitate rather than sell the refineries, we also said that it was a waste of resources.

Therefore, we find it rather disturbing that the governors are suggesting that the three refineries the government, in partnership with a foreign company, is rehabilitating at great cost, should be privatised as soon as that process is completed. Again, a section of the report recommended that 113 buses should be bought to cushion the effect of this astronomical hike in the pump price of fuel. Those number of buses can barely serve Abuja alone. Worse, we consider it a trivialisation of an otherwise very sensitive issue.

This newspaper sincerely hopes that this recommendation becomes still-born, dead on arrival. Already, the average Nigerian is stretched to the limit on all fronts. Unemployment is at an all-time high, a situation that is worsened by the devastating impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Food security is under severe threat with the rampaging activities of hoodlums and other criminals that have put life and living in panic mode.

Farmers cannot go to farm and be sure of their safety. When they manage to go to the farm, their effort is laid waste by the cruelty of herdsmen who unleash their animals on the crops. Travellers cannot leave their homes and be sure of arriving their destinations safely without being kidnapped for ransom. And even when they do, it is with their hearts in their mouths.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, inflation is galloping at a pace that makes wage earners who are likely to be the main victims of this obnoxious recommendation live like slaves. If this red herring is approved and implemented, the cost of living generally will certainly make worse the poverty situation in the country.

With a deep sense of responsibility, we refer to the practice of democracy in other climes. At the core of policies is the welfare of the citizenry. Decisions that will affect this are not whimsical as they tend to be in Nigeria. Policymakers in those places think them through in a manner that will add measurable value to the life of the ultimate essence of governance – the wellbeing of the people.

Curiously, the same governors who are part of this recommendation pretend not to be in a position to pay the approved paltry N30, 000 minimum wage. Actually, almost all of them are owing staff salaries that are months and years in arrears. The plight of pensioners in the states leave untold stories of pain, penury, want and death. Actually, an international television network is broadcasting a documentary on retirement as hell in Nigeria.

But, this newspaper can understand where the governors are coming from. They leave in free houses built and maintained by tax payers. The drive free cars bought and fuelled with tax payers’ money. Food is put on their tables and they don’t have to know how. Their families live in opulence and their lifestyle depict crass concupiscence. They have only a faint idea about how it feels to be poor and live under the excruciating circumstances ordinary Nigerians are presently exposed to. They don’t care.

But we, in LEADERSHIP, do care and that is why we are alerting Nigerians on the implication of this kind of measure designed to add to the pain they are already going through. Complacency, as far as this matter is concerned, must not be an option.

However, we are enamoured by the fact that this recommendation will pass through other levels of approval including, especially, that of President Muhammadu Buhari himself. That is why we are appealing to him to intervene at this early stage and make sure that this recommendation remains a piece of document that must never be allowed to see the light of day.