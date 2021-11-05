In light of the raging argument that economic diversification remains the surest way towards repositioning the country for sustainable growth, popular musical acts, Mayorkun, Omah Lay and 9ice, will tomorrow showcase their creative prowess in Benin City, Edo State at the Cyclers Concert, an annual entertainment concert to promote talent and creativity.

The event is sponsored by Cyclers Studios, a fast-rising entertainment and creative services company determined to boost the N730 billion revenue (as at 2020) accruable to players in the creative industry.

Speaking to journalists, artist manager, Cyclers Studio, Clinton Ohwofasa, said the concert promises to set a new standard for entertainment shows in the state and the entire South-south region of Nigeria.

According to him, “All is now set for the maiden Cyclers Concert, an event which we hope to use in setting the pace for entertainment shows in the state and the region. The show is billed to hold at Da Civic Center, Airport Road, Benin City and will play host to an array of musical artists.

“We have three star acts penciled down for the show. They include Mayorkun, Omah Lay and 9ice. We will also be hosting a number of music and entertainment artists within the state. We believe in originality and pure talent, which are espoused by these artists. We also are keen observers of the entertainment industry and have certain qualities that we believe align with the kind of music and entertainment we seek to promote. These artists have earned their dues and we want Edo people to have a feel of them, even as we will be showcasing artists that are affiliated with our music label.”

He noted that a talent hunt is one of the side events at the concert, as part of Cyclers Studios strategy to discover new acts and groom them to national acclaim.

On the talent hunt, Ohwofasa said residents in Edo are welcome to apply so they can participate and get the chance to win exciting prizes.