Professional boxing promoter, Floyd Mayweather, plans to work with Anthony Joshua ahead of his £200million mega-fight with Tyson Fury.

Mayweather was ringside last December to watch Joshua retain his heavyweight world titles by knocking out Kubrat Pulev.And as Joshua and Fury finally put pen to paper on their proposed undisputed fight, Mayweather revealed he will reunite with the once-beaten Londoner.

“I look forward to working with Joshua real soon, we talk all the time,” he told the Disruptive Entrepreneur podcast.

“It’s a very interesting fight. Anthony Joshua has a lot of experience and Tyson Fury as well has a lot of experience but with Anthony Joshua losing a fight [to Andy Ruiz Jr], it helped him become stronger.

“I met Tyson Fury on a few occasions; he’s a great guy and very interesting. After the fight I like to see him sing… I haven’t seen him fight a lot of times.

“I’ve seen him fight twice, against Deontay Wilder, but it’s a very intriguing match-up. You can never say what’s going to happen in the sport of boxing. Both guys are great competitors.”

On Monday, promoter Eddie Hearn announced Joshua and Fury have signed a deal for two bouts.

He was heard offering tactical advice during the fight and visited the champion’s dressing room afterwards.