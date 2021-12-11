The National Universities Commission (NUC), has handed over the operating certificate for the Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe University, Ogboko, to the Imo State government.

The handing over was performed by the Executive Secretary of NUC, Professor Abubakar Adamu, at a brief event held at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

The handover puts to rest the tussle over ownership of the university between former governor Rochas Okorocha and the Imo State government.

The current state governor, Hope Uzodinma, had seized the university which was previously known as the Eastern Palm University, Ogboko, from Okorocha and renamed it the Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwa University, Ogboko, Imo State.

With the handover, the NUC has recognised and approved the operational license of Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe University Ogboko, Imo State, as the 42nd state-owned university in Nigeria.

While presenting the certificate, Professor Abubarkar Adamu Rasheed, the Executive Secretary of the Commission, congratulated governor Uzodimma and assured him of the commission’s readiness to assist the state in her academic strides.

The Executive Secretary commended the governor of for his vision to expand access to university education in Imo state and by extension, south-eastern region of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rasheed, noted that the commission would continue to work with the state to ensure the universities take their place among other universities.