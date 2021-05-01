By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah & BODE GBADEBO

The Presidency has disclosed what it said were the reasons why Catholic priest, Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka of the Adoration Ministry demanded the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari over the high level of insecurity across the country.

Mbaka earlier said Buhari had failed Nigeria woefully and should resign.

He also warned members of the National Assembly that if they fail to impeach Buhari and begin to fight him (Mbaka), something worse than what they ever imagined would befall them.

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, in a statement yesterday said Father Mbaka had asked for contracts as compensation for his support when he visited the president.

Shehu said the refusal of the president to accede to Mbaka’s pecuniary demands necessitated his recent turnaround.

He said; “An outsider distilling the avalanche of verbiage will be surprised that after supporting the president two times to win the presidency, Father Mbaka has made a complete u-turn, preposterously asking President Buhari to resign or be impeached.

“Here is the point of departure: Father Mbaka asked for a meeting and to the shock of presidential aides, he came accompanied by three contractors. The president graciously allowed them in, and to everyone’s surprise, Father Mbaka asked for contracts as compensation for his support.

“Anyone familiar with President Buhari knows that he doesn’t break the laid down rules in dealing with contracts or any other government business for that matter. He requested the appropriate authorities to deal with the matter in accordance with laid down rules.

“Inside the Villa, discretion prevailed, that if those pictures and requests were made public, the followers would turn against the religious leader. None of it was released. Now, this is what is eating Father Mbaka,” he added.

Meanwhile, an Abuja-based activist, Comrade Deji Adeyanju, has said the President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s dismissal of Father Ejike Mbaka’s criticism should be a warning signal to religious leaders in the country.

Reacting to the development on his verified social media handles on Friday, Adeyanju, the convener of the Concerned Nigerians group, said more embarrassment awaited religious leaders except they stopped romancing with politicians.

Adeyanju wrote: “God is using Mbaka to warn religious leaders who join dirty politicians to play their dirty games. More embarrassment awaits you if you don’t stop.

“I can never forget how they used Mbaka to announce Imo Supreme Court fraud & he claimed God told him.”