ADVERTISEMENT

BY OUR CORRESPONDENT |

The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry in Enugu, Revd Father Ekije Mbaka, has challenged the All Progressives Congress(APC) to go ahead and report him to the Pope at Vatican in Rome.

The cleric threw the challenge while delivering his sermon during his ministry’s Sunday Service.

He said that he will be given accolades by the Pope when he (the Pope) hears that he (Mbaka) was criticising a bad governance in Nigeria.

“The pope will clap for me if he hears that I am challenging a bad government in Nigeria. So, the APC can go ahead and report me to him.

“The Pope may even give me a position I may not want to handle,” he said.

Recall that APC had threatened to report Rev Fr Mbaka to Pope Francis because he is not showing Christ-like behaviour, as Christ was subject to the government of the day and respected it.