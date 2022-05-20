The Adoration Ministry, Enugu, yesterday refuted report in a section of the media that its spiritual director, Father Ejike Mbaka has named a governorship aspirant in Enugu as the next governor of the state.

In a statement issued by its spokesman, Ikechukwu Maximus Ugwuoke, the ministry maintained that the report was false, misleading and ill conceived.

He said Mbaka had during last Sunday mass in his characteristic passion for the good of the state and the country, prayed God to guide the governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and give him the wisdom to choose a successor that will build industries, create employment for the youths and care for the Enugu State indigenes and those residing in the state.

Ugwuoke stated that the cleric enjoined the worshippers to pray that the next governor of the state shall be a man after God’s heart and not “a killer”, “a wicked person”, nor someone with “I don’t care personality.”

“Never at any point during the said prayer did Fr Mbaka mention any preferred candidate nor enjoined the governor to consider the candidature of any named governorship hopeful.

“The satanic antics of the author of this report is to ridicule the name of Father Mbaka if their said named candidate fails to be the next governor of the state. We recall that this same antic was used by the same mischief makers during the last Anambra State gubernatorial election.

“For this reason, the legal team of the ministry has been detailed to trace the source of this mendacious report and make the authors and the publishers scape goats.

“As the 2023 general election approaches, we are warning politicians and their supporters to stay clear of Fr Mbaka’s name and the name of Adoration Ministry in their political propaganda. Fr Mbaka does not speak carelessly or out of his own volition on issues of such nature,” he stated.