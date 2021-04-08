ADVERTISEMENT

Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Paris Saint-Germain beat Bayern Munich in a thrilling first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal tie in Munich, yesterday.

Mbappe’s goals bracketed strikes from Marquinhos, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Thomas Muller to give the defending champions — who were without star striker Robert Lewandowski — a steep hill to climb for the return leg in Paris next week.

PSG went ahead just three minutes after the opening whistle with a quick counter-attack that the excellent Mbappe finished off after Neymar rolled the ball into his path on the right.

The visitors had the goal in the net in the 12th minute through Julian Draxler but the side judge rightly ruled Mbappe offside in the buildup.

Meanwhile, Chelsea scored two away goals in a win over Porto to take a decisive upper hand in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal yesterday.

Mason Mount fired Chelsea in front just after 30 minutes in a balanced first half for both teams where he beat Porto keeper Agustín Marchesín with a low line drive at the far post to stake his team to a 1-0 lead at the break.

Christian Pulisic and Olivier Giroud replaced Timo Werner and Kai Havertz at the 65-minute mark as Thomas Tuchel’s side looked for a second away goal.

U.S. international Pulisic hit the bar minutes before Ben Chilwell pounced on a poor trap by Jesus Corona, charged into the box and rounded the keeper to tap in for Chelsea’s second.

Chelsea kept their third consecutive clean sheet in UCL play with the win, having not allowed a goal in the last 346 minutes of European competition since a 24th minute strike by Krasnodar in the group stage.

The two teams meet again at Stamford Bridge on April 13 for the decisive second leg and a spot in the UCL semifinals.