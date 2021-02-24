Kylian Mbappe is reportedly requesting that a release clause is inserted into any potential new contract signed with Paris Saint-Germain, which would allow him to leave the club whenever he chooses.

The 22-year-old, who will see his current deal expire at the end of next season, has been linked with the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid in recent months, with both clubs considering making a big-money offer next summer.

According to French news outlet Foot Mercato, Mbappe is willing to sign a lucrative new deal with the Ligue 1 champions as long as a few conditions are agreed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Firstly, the World Cup winner wants a salary that would match the club’s top earner Neymar, who is currently earning around £520,000 per week.

Mbappe would also like a release clause included which states that he has the option to depart PSG at the end of any future season if the right offer comes in for him.

It remains to be seen whether PSG would agree to these requests, as they may not be keen on accepting such insecure terms for one of their star players.

Mbappe has made 30 appearances in all competitions so far this campaign, scoring 21 goals and providing nine assists.

Former Real Madrid and PSG forward, Jesé, recently stated that Mbappé wants to join Madrid. When he was 17 years old and in the Monaco academy, Mbappé was a huge fan of Los Blancos and had his bedroom lined with posters of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Real Madrid are going through a hugely difficult financial period, owing to a combination of the pandemic and large player salaries (€448 million per season). The club has already borrowed €100 million as part of the loan for the development of the new Santiago Bernabéu stadium.

In June, they will borrow another €275 million and in June 2022, a further €200 million.

Mbappé is no stranger to these difficulties and the best solution for the player would be to sign a new lucrative contract with PSG and wait a couple of years for Madrid to recover financially. Madrid are currently looking at another salary reduction of 25% for staff at the club.

This option would however, make Mbappé considerably more expensive for Madrid. In the case of including a release clause to facilitate a move to Madrid in his new contract, his fee could rise to above €222 million. This figure is substantially higher than Madrid’s original estimation of €150 million for his signing in the summer of 2021, with just one more year to go on his contract at the Parc de