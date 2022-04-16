One of the actors and producers of movies from Kaduna Film sector, Kadawood, Nuradeen MC Khalifa, has shared his experience featuring in a yet to be released movie titled, Herdsmen.

The movie directed by Chloe Mcbaror and produced by Toka Mcbaror, beams the searchlight on the herdsmen and what may have led to a group of killer herdsmen becoming a menace in Nigeria.

The trending movie in its trailer noted, “We are a people of peace and simple living but never to be taken for granted” and features great actors like Nuradeen MC Khalifa, Ali Nuhu, Efe Irele, Broda Shaggi, Bishop Umoh, Chuks Chyke and Chia Tiga.

Produce by Evolution Studio66, the movie is about a man who for some reasons, made a grievous mistake. The man, Khalifa, retires to a remote life among the mandarin tribe, leaving everything he cares about.

Speaking on his experience and on lessons learnt, Nuradeen MC Khalifa said, “I had a memorable experience and met with so many celebrities that I have met before. Working together on set , we shared some experience between Nollywood industry and that of Kadawood industry.

“The lesson behind herdsmen are very much, but he me mention at least one here. At present time, we are more especially here in the North. We are at a critical era, you found out that Fulani people were suspected for killing and kidnapping, while at the other side it’s not only Fulanis that are committing this negative act. In the movie Herdsmen, we are trying to let people know that it is not only specific people engaged in this act.”

The actor who has featured in several movies said one of the challenges was shooting outside the country. “When I was told that we are going to South Africa to shoot only five scenes and come back to Lagos, as the director told me, I said,”aaahhh my God,” because I find it difficult to travel in Nigeria. Now, it is South Africa. Anyway, I made up my mind that I must surely make it because it’s a great opportunity that many are looking for. We had a safe trip and got the work done.”