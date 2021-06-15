Popular Nigerian content creator Mbam Uche Henry who is also known as MC Makopolo – King Of Pranks in Africa has continued to soar in his chosen path of entertainment.

Makopolo’s name is strongly associated with street pranks in Nigeria and Africa at large as he is the first to have carried out pranks and social experiments consistently on the streets which gave room for other people to see the possibility in the prank content in Africa.

In a recent post on Instagram MC Makopolo can be seen advising his peers in a side by side video of the viral clip of an upcoming prankster that was severely beaten and injured in the course of carrying out a prank somewhere in Ibadan.

In the video, MC Makopolo first sent out his empathy to the prankster and was later heard calling on other people who carry out pranks to take precautions and preventive measure in other not to cause harm to themselves and to the people they are pranking.

In his words “ pranks is not like the regular content, it’s a realistic content and most times you can’t predict the outcome “ he said as he buttressed the need to be extra careful.