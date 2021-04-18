BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

It’s not a common knowledge that President Mohammadu Buhari’s comedian-impersonator, popularly known as MC Tagwaye has a twin brother.

The twins namely Prince UC Ingawa and Obinna Simon (MC Tagwaye) have been trending as they add another year on Sunday, April 18, 2021.

The duo, who had earlier released some amazing photoshoots in beautiful traditional attires to mark their new age, have been receiving felicitations from friends all over the world.

They have continue to be celebrated by family members, colleagues in the industry, friends and admirers across the globe.

Both Prince UC Ingawa and Obinna Simon have expressed heartfelt appreciations to everyone who have celebrated them on their auspicious day.

The Abuja-based twin brothers, who hails from Anambra State, have both made significant impacts in their chosen careers.

For MC Tagwaye, he is well known in the showbiz industry with his comedy personality of President Buhari and for humanitarian services through his Tagwaye Foundation.

No doubt he has created a niche of relevance for himself, with emphasis on his creative capacity as a vibrant intellectual.

MC Tagwaye took to his social media handles in the wee hours of Sunday to announce their birthday anniversary, saying he will disturb his followers’ timelines.

He wrote: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO US. The last one year wasn’t easy at all. But we have no reason not to be thankful to the Almighty God, we are alive today alone is enough to thank God. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO US 🎉 🎂 🎂🎂🎂

“Also, forgive me, una timeline go hear nwee today 😂😂😂.”

While his twin brother, Prince UC Ingawa, is a successful businessman, contractor, importer of mobile phone parts and accessories.

Prince UC is also heading Tagwaye Multi Investment Limited (TAMIL), Tagwaye Twin Communications, and Tagwaye Oil & Gas Nigeria Limited (TOGN). He is also an advocate for the deprived ones, a potential futuristic god-father of the Nigeria political empire.

Recall that MC Tagwaye was once honoured at the LEADERSHIP Annual Conference and Awards with the Artiste of Year Award.