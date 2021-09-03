Civil society organisations, McArthur Foundation, and African Center For Media and Information Literacy (AFRICMIL) have called for legal protection and support for whistleblowers in the country.

The duo noted that the protection of whistleblowers is very critical to nation-building as well as strengthening and deepening the gains of the country’s nascent democracy.

The Africa director, McArthur Foundation, Dr. Kole Shettima, while speaking at a one-day training for lawyers on Whistleblowing Policy and Whistleblowers Protection in Nigeria, in Abuja, yesterday noted that culprits of the policy are people with influence, power, and money, adding that they can easily victims whistleblowers.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stressed that lawyers play a very critical role in the whistleblowing policy.

Similarly, the coordinator of the African Center For Media and Information Literacy (AFRICMIL), Dr. Chido Onumah, said lawyers are keys in the whole side of survival of whistleblowing policy, adding that is the reason we are taking them through international good practices on whistleblower protection.

Speaking on the next step after the training, he said, “We would form a coalition of pro-bono lawyers who will support whistleblower because is not all about defending them, but also advising them.

On his part, Nouha Ajare, who spoke on the ”Role of Lawyers and Civic Partners”, said, “We don’t have a law that protects the whistleblowers n Nigeria and for us to have protection, we must have a legal framework that protects whistleblowers.”