As part of measures to promote peaceful coexistence across Yobe State, the Managing Conflicts Programme in the Northeast of the British Council (MCN) and European Union (EU) has organised a public policy dialogue for farmers and herders.

Yobe being a state ranked with a high number of livestock with over 80 per cent of its population engaged in farming has been collaborating with all relevant stakeholders at all levels on averting crisis between farmers and cattle rearers.

Addressing Participants during the meeting, the Technical Lead, MCN Programme, Dr Ukoha Ukiwo said the event was organised in order to bring all stakeholders together for dialogue on how to live in peace and harmony with one another.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ukiwo said the forum was also meant to strengthen understanding between farmers and Herders for a peaceful and prosperous society.

“In 2018, we heard a report that incidences of Farmer and Herder Conflicts have become deadlier, six times deadlier than even the insurgency that we have in the Country according to the International Crisis Group.

“This is a threat to national survival and we believe that there are different ways of addressing this, one of which is for policy makers to sit down and dialogue on what the key solutions to addressing the drivers of these conflicts might be, so that is the essence of this gathering,” he said.

The commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Dr Mairo Ahmed Amshi while speaking said approval has been granted by the Federal Government to establish 50, 000 hectares Livestock Development centre at Jakusko/Nasari Grazing Reserve which will strengthen peaceful co-existence between the two parties.

“Mitigating Conflicts between farmers and herders is a collective responsibility, hence the need for Governments, Traditional Institutions, Civil Society Organisations, and other relevant stakeholders to come together.”

The team lead, Managing Conflicts in the Northeast (MCN) Yobe State, Mal Abdul-Kadir Sambo said the aim of the meeting was to create an avenue where the two parties can discuss averting conflicts.

Traditional rulers, farmers and herder groups, commissioner of Justice, Pilot Livestock Development Programme and security agencies, attended the meeting.