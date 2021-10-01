he House of Representatives yesterday alleged that some ministries, agencies and departments of the federal government unlawfully diverted public funds to other use besides the design of the 2021 budget.

By doing so, the House alleged that these MDAs sabotaged the implementation of the budget, thereby putting the country in an economic crisis.

The minority leader of the House, Ndudi Elumelu in a motion of urgent public importance decried what he described as incessant abuse of the 2021 Appropriation Act.

Elumelu in the motion said some MDAs are in the habit of either falsely claiming not to have been allocated funds as budget releases, or diverting such funds to other purposes other than that for which they were originally budgeted.

This, he noted, is fraudulent and frustrating to the economic drive of the Federal government for the betterment of Nigerians.

To this end, the House mandated all standing committees of the House to ensure they effectively oversight such affected MDAs.

He also called on the House Committees on Finance and Appropriation to liaise with the Federal Ministry of Finance to ensure such agencies are duly sanctioned. This he stated should be done within two weeks before the president lays the 2022 budget proposal before members of the National Assembly.

The Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila noted that “if true; such diversions of public funds are criminal as the budget is a blueprint of what the government wants to do for the nation and not a personal piggy bank.”