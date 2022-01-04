Despite various efforts put in place to support Nigeria’s locally made goods, patronage still remains low, according to LEADERSHIP checks.

This is as Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) continue to flout federal government’s executive order 003, which mandates them to prioritise made in Nigeria products in their procurement process.

According to Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) CEOs Confidential Index (MCCI) for second quarter (Q2), 2021, the federal government created the Executive 003 in recognition of the need for government establishments to give first choice to made in Nigeria products in public procurements.

However, it said, there was no perceptible monitoring and evaluation procedure to enforce adherence by MDAs to the Executive Order.

“The general thinking has always been that government establishments do not adhere to the Order during procurement and that was corroborated by the responses of manufacturers during the fieldwork of the report.

“It is therefore important for government to consider strengthening the executive order by making it justiciable through legislation to ensure that all government establishments procure available Nigerian products first before sourcing from other countries,” the report pointed out.

On the level of unsold manufactured products, MCCI report showed that inventory of unsold manufactured products slowed in the quarter under review.

At the opening of the Made-in-Nigeria exhibition of the Manufactures Association of Nigeria (MAN) in celebration of its 50th anniversary held recently, the minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo emphasised on the prospect of Made-in-Nigeria products in driving the country’s prosperity.

Made-in-Nigeria products, Adebayo said, can only drive Nigeria’s prosperity if we can demonstrate that Nigerian products and services have preference, here, in their home market.

According to him, “I supervised the implementation committee overseeing Nigeria’s participation in the Africa Continental Free Trade Area and the need to increase Nigerian production capacity, particularly, in the secondary and tertiary phases of production, is extremely important. This is paramount in ensuring competitiveness in our quest to robustly participate in the African market with Made-in-Nigeria products.”

The way Nigerian products are packaged, the minister said, has improved significantly over the years and that these products deserve to sit on the shelves of the best stores in the world.

“I am working to create opportunities that will enable manufacturers to sign high volume supply contracts with global retailers and wholesalers so that the world can access quality Nigerian goods, like some of those seen today.”

The president of MAN, Engr. Mansur Ahmed, said the recent inauguration of the Presidential Committee on the Monitoring of the Implementation of Executive Order 005 signals the commitment of the President Buhari-led Administration to the urgent need to focus attention on domestic production.

According to Ahmed, to realise this aspiration, the manufacturing sector must be supported and encouraged by a conscious effort on the part of all stakeholders to consume made-in-Nigeria goods and services.

‘The procurement of goods and services by the government and its agencies is highly critical in this respect, he stressed.

The CEO of Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr Muda Yusuf stated that Nigerians has started patronising locally made goods because of the high exchange rate.

According to Yusuf, this is not because of the love for the goods, as it becomes difficult for some buyers to buy imported goods due to cost, then they have to look inwards.

“For instance, in the garment industry, there is a whole lot of things that are done locally. The fabrics may be imported but the sewing is local, and that is value addition.

“Also, in the area of education, less people are going abroad for education because of the cost. There is improvement but again we need to help those who are producing locally so that their cost can come down due to high cost of domestic production, making our locally produced good not too competitive.”

An entrepreneurship and business management expert, Dr Timi Olubiyi, said, the nation is richly endowed with the much needed raw materials as well as the skill set to globally promote made in Nigeria goods for viable economic gains, identifying the textile industry as a huge sector which holds great economic potential has now become shadow of itself due to low patronage.

He encouraged Nigerians to take pride in patronising and investing in locally made goods, saying, the impact will be less pressure on forex for importation. If patronage for local produced goods can be improved, he said, it will increase SME growth and development and also improve job creation.

Also, the managing director of Lancelot Ventures Limited, Mr Adebayo Adeleke, lamented that patronage for locally made goods still remain low, explaining that, Nigerians are largely culturally enslaved. The appetite is for anything foreign.