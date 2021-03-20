By Yemisi Okunlola |

The Abuja Newspapers Distributors Association (ANDA) and the Newspapers Vendors Association alleged yesterday that Ministries Department and Agencies (MDAs), lawmakers and other government agencies had been short-changing the print media by diverting monies meant for purchase of newspapers.

The two associations stated this during a courtesy visit to the corporate headquarters of LEADERSHIP Group Limited, Abuja.

The unions said their visit to media organisations was to enable them interact with the publishers on the challenges being faced by vendors as well as the print media.

The general secretary of ANDA, Femi Emmanuel, said while millions of naira is being budgeted for purchase of newspapers by the government, the offices in charge cut down purchase of newspapers drastically, thereby pocketing the monies meant for such purpose.

He said, “The problem that the media houses are facing, especially in Abuja, is that the government is short-changing all the media houses. How are they doing this? In the monetization policy of the government, there are amount of money that is budgeted every year. We have 528 agencies and parastatals in Nigeria; we have 109 Senators and 360 House of Representative members and every Senator is entitled to N1.5 million for purchase of newspapers every month. Every House of Representatives member is entitled to N1.2 million for newspapers every month. They don’t buy.

“98 per cent of the 528 agencies don’t buy papers; they collect this money. Budgetary provisions are made, including the judiciary too. Just imagine if the 528 agencies pick 10 copies of newspapers each; that is already over 5,000. If the lawmakers pick two copies each, that would be over 7,000 copies.”

Also speaking, the chairman of NVAA, Comrade Idris Nababa Hassan, said the vendors decided to visit media houses to seek ways to review cost of newspapers and its effect on the industry

Speaking earlier, Mr Mike Opkere, the vice chairman of LEADERSHIP Group Limited, said prices of newsprint and other items used in the production of newspapers have increased.

He said newspaper owners face serious production challenges, even as he assured the vendors that the newspaper would look into their complaint.