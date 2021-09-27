Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment

Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, has called for the endorsement and deepened involvement of the ministry of aviation and its agencies in the forthcoming EnjoyNigeria Expo 2021.

The minister made the call in Abuja during a courtesy visit by the ministerial committee on EnjoyNigeria Expo 2021 to the minister of aviation, Hadi Sirika.

The expo, scheduled to hold from December 6 to December 12, is an initiative to develop and promote Nigeria’s creative, entertainment and craft industry due to growing global admiration and demand for Nigerian products.

It is aimed at promoting and empowering the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the creative, cultural and travel trade industries in Nigeria.

Adebayo who was represented by the director of investment in the ministry, Funke Ajayi , described the project as a cultural fiesta, tied to investment and economic development.

The minister emphasised that beyond economic and cultural values of the expo, it would unite Nigerians and portray its positive image through its cultural value content.

Adebayo, while appealing for full endorsement of the expo, urged the aviation minister to direct the involvement of its agencies, especially the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority and other stakeholders for active participation and support.

“We urge you to take a rightful place in the planning and implementation of the project. The aviation sector will enjoy full publicity of the event and post-event via radio, television, online and branding platforms,” Adebayo said.

The convener, EnjoyNigeria Expo 2021, Mr Isa Sago, explained that the expo came up because of the gap needed to be covered in terms of the creative and entertainment, cultural as well as tourism industries.

Sago said it was discovered that the MSMEs and Entrepreneurs in the sector were not given a platform to showcase their products hence they lacked promotion locally and internationally.

“Through this platform, they can have access to training, better their businesses, gain support, showcase their products for promotion, market access, networking opportunities and business security, then take it to next level.

“Women and youth are major players with economic significance in this industry, we initiated the project to put into cognisance the importance of its youth and women participation for employment, revenue generation and job expansion.”

According to the convener, government presence is needed for enabling environment, support and incentives.

“Also, in terms of mobility, business networking, coming together to do business for external or international patronage, aviation as a facilitator, including its stakeholders and agencies have to be part of it.

“The one week event will feature exhibitions, business and investment summit, entertainment and different contents including Taste of Nigeria (food value chain), Sound of Nigeria (music), Colours of Nigeria (fashion), Images of Nigeria (photography) and Experience Nigeria (Theatre).