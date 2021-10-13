Federal government and its agencies are planning to spend N771.89 million for the purchase of photocopy machines next year with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) being the biggest spender on photocopy machines.

According to the breakdown of the budget, the EFCC is planning to spend N100 million to purchase photocopy machines next year.

Online searches showed that the price of photocopiers range from N3.6 million to N200, 000 depending on the specification and functionality.

Further scrutiny of the 2022 appropriation bill which was presented last week showed that the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) plans to spend N50 million for the purchase of photocopiers.

The Ministry of Finance, Budget and Planning also plans to purchase photocopy machines worth N25 million while the National Christian Pilgrims Board is looking at spending N40.76 million on photocopiers.

The ministry of youth and sports also intends to buy photocopiers worth N25 million next year, while the Office of the Vice President is planning to spend N14.57 million on the purchase of photocopying machines in 2022.

While the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit plans to purchase photocopiers worth N12.68 million next year, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs intends to spend N400 million for the purchase of copiers, computers, paper shredders, uninterrupted power supply (UPS), air conditioners among other office stationeries.

Also, the Nigeria Office for Trade Negotiation (NOTN) Abuja is looking at spending N11.68 million to buy photocopiers while the National Technical Education board is planning to spend N10 million for the same purpose.

Other agencies which made provision for the purchase of photocopiers include the Institute of Social and Economic Research and Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) with N6 million each.

The Financial Reporting Council also has a plan to spend N5 million for the purchase of copiers, while the National Copyright Commission plans to spend N4.77 million. National Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba, is also planning to purchase copiers worth N4.98 million just as the Occupational Therapy School also in Yaba, Lagos, plans spending N1 million for the same purpose.

The Ministry of Information and Culture is planning on spending N3 million while Legal Aid is looking at spending N3.15 million to purchase photocopying machines next year.

Among the federal colleges of education, FSTC Oyo will be the biggest spender as it plans to spend N7 million for the purchase of photocopiers next year.

Federal Government College, Garki, plans spending N2.5 million, Federal College of Education in Edo State and its counterpart in Iwo are planning to spend N5 million and N4 million respectively. Also FGC Ilorin, FTC Ilesa and FTC Ikare are planning to spend N4.7 million, N5.84 million and N4.5 million respectively on the purchase of photocopiers next year.