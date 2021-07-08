Not a few media owners, practitioners and, for that matter, stakeholders in the industry are amused by the provisions of a bill presently before the National Assembly that seeks to tamper with the operations of the media industry as we understand it at the moment.

Its title, “A Bill for an Act to amend the Nigeria Press Council Act CAP N128, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 1992 to resolve bottlenecks affecting the performance and make the Council in tune with the current realities in regulating Press and for related matters”, alone says enough to justify the anxieties of those likely to be affected by it when eventually it is passed and assented to by the President.

The bill, among other provisions, increases the fine placed on a journalist for publishing a false news from N2000 to N20, 000 upon conviction by the court to N250, 000 flat with an imprisonment of between six months and two years. It also increased the fine for media houses from between N30, 000 and N100, 000 to between N1 million to N10 million with an option of total closure of such media house.

Also, it states that to publish newspapers, journals and magazines without first documenting same with the council will now be an offence which will attract a fine of N5 million or a term of three years imprisonment. Newspaper vendors are not left out of the draconian clauses as they are forbidden to circulate any of such publications. The proposed section 33 (2) states that “any news agent who circulates for sale, any copy of a newspaper, magazine or journal that is not documented in accordance with the provisions of this Act commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of N250,000 or to a term of one year or both”.

There are also other clauses that are decidedly anti-free speech but we are highlighting these ones just to draw the attention of all right thinking members of the public to this proposed law that will redefine democracy as we understand it. For what is democracy without the right to hold opinion and express it freely?

This newspaper recalls that the Nigerian Press Organization (NPO), comprising the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN), the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) and the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), had called on the House of Representatives to step down the bill as the matter is subjudice. Beyond this, the thought of such a legislation in a decent society such as Nigeria’s is utterly antithetical to all known norms of what is fair, equitable and just.

Unfortunately, in our view, the bill, in its present form, is perceived as an attempt to whip into line those considered undesirable elements and trouble makers in the society. Curiously, the lawmakers are obdurately going ahead with debate on it regardless of the reservations forcefully expressed by prominent stakeholders in the industry. The risk in giving that bill life is that it will obviously portray the present administration in the worse of lights, a perception it can do without if it listens to wise counsel and good reason.

Furthermore, we are persuaded to argue that if, indeed, this country is practicing a democratic system of government, then it goes to prove that the media bill is not just an aberration but obnoxious and ought to be discarded. This proposed law targets the media industry and its practitioners who have the responsibility to inform, educate and enlighten the citizenry while at the same time holding state actors to account.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is pertinent to point out that in an environment of good governance, where there is transparency, accountability and the rule of law, such draconian legislation is not needed. That we are even talking about it is evidence that something is amiss in the nation’s body polity and those in authority are afraid, scared to be confronted with the rot in the system. The media is considered an ally of the public whose interest they serve at great risk to their own well being. Freedom of expression, which responsible media encapsulate, enhance the values of democracy and its relevance to the overall governing process. It is,

therefore, no surprise that free speech is considered a fundamental human right in all democratic cultures which we have reasons to believe Nigeria is one just as the media is accepted as the Fourth Estate of the Realm after the Executive, Judiciary and Legislature. It is critical for any society that cherishes advancement in socioeconomic and human index development to allow free speech to thrive and flourish.

The government ought to see the media as partners in progress and not an opponent to be antagonized. Already, the Presidency has washed its hands off the bill which it sees as a matter for the government. But in the Nigerian context, the Presidency is the head of the other arms of government and to that extent owes itself a duty to exorcise this demon that is threatening to consume the media.