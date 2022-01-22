The newly appointed Director of Defence Information (DDI), Major General Jimmy Akpor, has said the the press remains one of the components of fighting power, the morale component, which enables personnel to fight efficiently, braving all difficulties while carrying out their constitutional roles.

Maj Gen Akpor who stated this on Friday in his remarks at the handing and taking-over ceremony held at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja, said his appointment as the military image maker was a recognition and a call to duty which he will not take for granted.

Maj Gen Akpor, who is of the Infantry Corps, was appointed Director, Defence Information in recent appointments made by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Faruk Yahaya.

“The press, our press, must therefore do its own part (as you have always done), in sustaining the morale of the citizenry and especially the morale of the military, along with other security agencies, as it deals with the contemporary security challenges that bedevil the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As the new image maker and mouthpiece of the Nigerian Military, I have been bestowed with the responsibility of projecting the image of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and its overall engagements with all other segments of the society.

“This would be in furtherance of the leadership focus of the Chief of Defence Staff for the Armed Forces of Nigeria, which is ‘To foster a Professional Armed Forces capable of effectively meeting Constitutional imperatives’,” he said.

He pledged to sustain and strengthen the existing media/military cooperation aimed at building a more peaceful and progressive nation.

He added: “Just as the media is essential for informing the public about military operations, the media also largely depends on the military to fulfil its mandate.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that while it is performing its watchdog functions, the media needs to always remember to play the vital role of advancing the course of national security.

“Bearing in mind that National Security encompasses the ability of our nation to protect its citizens, economy and other institutions, the Military with other security agencies, have been in the forefront of maintaining the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the nation as well as facilitating economic, political and energy security, amongst other aspects of national security,” he said.

He referenced the CDS General Lucky Irabor that in dealing with national security issues, fostering the morale of the fighting troops, the morale of the military, “would remain your critical contribution to national security as members of the Press”.

He commended the Defence Correspondents for demonstrating high sense of professionalism in the coverage and reportage of defence and security matters.

He further commended the outgoing acting Director, Defence Information, Air Commodore WM Maigida, for effectively steering the affairs of the Directorate of Defence Information.

Earlier in his remarks, outgoing Acting Director Defence Information, Air Commodore Wap Maigida thanked the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor for his support and encouragement throughout the period while he acted as the Spokesman of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

He commended the Officers, Soldiers, Ratings, Airmen/Airwomen and Civilian Staff of the Directorate for their commitment and dedication during the period.

He further called on them to extend the same support to the new Director of Defence Information.