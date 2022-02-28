Media entrepreneur and publisher of Complete Sports, Dr Emmanuel Sunny Ojeagbase, has died. Aged 71.

According to a statement from his family, Ojeagbase who later became an ordained pastor, was said to have died on Saturday, February 26, 2022 in Atlanta, United States of America (USA) after a brief illness.

He was the founder of Complete Communications Limited, publishers of Complete Sports newspapers, SuccessDigest and other online publications.

Dr. Ojeagbase hailed from Uzebba, Iuleha in Owan West of Edo State.

Popularly known as Sunny Ojeagbase (or simply “S.O.”) before he added Emmanuel to his name, the late media entrepreneur broke into the national consciousness as the pioneer publisher of sports news in Nigeria when he established Sports Souvenir weekly newspaper in 1984.

Before then, he was a retired soldier of the Nigerian Army who cut his teeth in sports journalism as a stringer at the Daily Times newspapers in the mid-1970s. Through sheer talent, determination and hard work, Ojeagbase blossomed very quickly and was appointed sports editor of Sunday Concord newspapers at inception in 1980 and sports editor of The Guardian newspapers also at inception in 1983. He resigned from The Guardian in 1984 to pursue his dream as an entrepreneur.

Pastor Dr. Sunny Emmanuel Ojeagbase is survived by his wife, Pastor (Mrs) Esther Ojeagbase, his children both biological and adopted, as well as grandchildren and other relatives. He will also be sorely missed by friends, mentees and business associates.

Condolence registers have been opened at Complete Sports headquarters at Plot 9, Alhaji Adenekan Street, Okota, Lagos; and at SADC headquarters, No. 36, Esuola Street, Off Ago Palace Way, Okota, Lagos.

Burial arrangements will be announced by the family.