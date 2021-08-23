Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has declared that the media is a principal player in the arena of national security.

Akeredolu who was represented by his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, stated this in Akure at the 2021 public lecture titled: Insecurity, Roles Of The Society And The Media organised by Correspondents Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists in the state.

Akeredolu said the media function as a watchdog, saying the practitioners are capable of blowing the whistle to call attention to serious national issues.

The governor said, ” What has been in the centre of the controversy is the capacity of those in whose hands reside such power to use the power judiciously and in the public interest, especially with the advent of social media.

“With the advent of social media, almost everyone is now a journalist. So, your profession (media) is also being threatened.”

Akeredolu, therefore, implored the media to set an agenda for themselves in tackling insecurity based on the enormous responsibility entrusted to them.

The guest speaker, Joseph Akinlaja, emphasised the need for family values and good parenting that could reduce the possibility of youths getting involved in crime.