The Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria (MMWG), has called on the federal government to avert the looming industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The group asked the government to ensure that all areas of disagreements are resolved promptly.

It also urged the government to do something urgently to bring to an end the ongoing strike action by the Resident Doctors across the country.

The MMWG, in a statement jointly signed by its national coordinator, Alh Ibrahim Abdullahi and secretary, Dr. Nasir Balogun, said Nigerians needed not to suffer again from preventable industrial actions.

The group charged Nigerian leaders to dedicate themselves anew to the cause of serving God and humanity by ensuring that all agreements made are honoured to prevent industrial disputes.

It urged the leaders to listen and adhere strictly to the recent admonitions of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III on the recurring logjams for a better Nigeria.

It also condemned a statement credited to the Minister of Labour, Dr. Chris Ngige, where he allegedly threatened that the government would not pay the doctors for the period of the strike, saying that the minister was insensitive to the plight of innocent hospital patients.

“The grandstanding and recalcitrant nature of the minister cannot solve the problem, rather persuasive and mutual respect for each other by doing what is right promptly could resolve the matter.

“We call on President Muhammadu Buhari not to allow anyone to mess the federal government by arresting the ‘combatant posture’ of the Labour Minister,” the group added.