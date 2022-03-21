Minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has said the Nigerian media has lived up to its constitutional mandate in the advancement of Nigeria’s political and democratic processes, thereby, making the nation’s democracy vibrant.

Aregbesola, who called on the country’s media to further strengthen the nation’s democracy, commended media handlers for their roles in sustaining democratic culture, especially since 1999, saying their involvement has impacted positively on the nation.

The minister, who was recognised for his outstanding work in the nation’s political and security circle made the comment while receiving the Game Changer Award, bestowed on him by the Gazelle News (TGN) Media Network, on the occasion of its second anniversary in Lagos State.

This is even as he challenged the fourth estate of the realm on the challenges posed by the ever-advancing social dynamics, urging them to be abreast of the situation, and work towards being on the side of the truth at all times.

His words: “I must commend the media for their historic effort in decolonisation and fight for Independence, the grim battle against military rule and call for the return of civil democratic rule and the advocacy for democratic consolidation since 1999. Their struggles were borne of deep patriotism, professionalism, public spiritedness and commitment to human emancipation.”

Aregbesola said, “The coming of social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and others, electronic publications, self-publications and cable television has made news and information available in real time. It had largely removed censorship and further controlled and extended the frontiers of information dissemination, though this has come with its own challenges.”

The minister expressed worry about the challenge of quality control for truth, ethics and grammar, adding that , “Facts are sacred, but comments are free” is no longer a sacrosanct dictum in the media, especially new media. He lamented that false allegations are published as news, hiding under the adverb ‘allegedly’ to avoid litigation. “The grim consequence of this is that the public can no longer absolutely rely on what comes from the media as true as some even contradict themselves by publishing an allegation after which they publish a counter allegation on the same issue without repudiating the earlier publication.”

Other recipients of various awards include minister of aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, Governors Babangana Zulum (Borno), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos) and Adegboyega Oyetola (Osun) State.

The presidential aspirant and national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu also won the Life Time Achievement Award with his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu and Hon James Faleke taking home the Politician of the Year award.

Others are Senator Solomon Adeola, speaker, Borno State House of Assembly, Hon Abdulkarim Lawan, Hon Tolulope Shadipe, Hon Zainab Gimba and Hon Miriam Odinaka, who took home the lawmaker of the year award, among others.

The first lady of Lagos State, Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, Dr Abari Garba, director-general, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Dr Hamid Bobboyi, executive secretary, Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) delivered addresses at the event.