Media and Entertainment mogul, Amb. Kingsley Amafibe popularly known as the Man of Peace who doubles as the President and Founder of Nigeria Youth Peace Forum, convener, Peace Achievers International Awards, Publisher Alpha Plus Mega Magazine, and also sitting as a board chairman of Peace Ambassador Agency worldwide had expressed gratitude to God for giving him yet another opportunity to mark another birthday.

The young, vibrant and globally recognised Showbiz Enterpreneur celebrated his birthday in a colourful birthday ceremony in the Federal Capital Territory.

In an interview with our correspondent, Kingsley Amafibe ascribed his new age as blessing from God Almighty.

He also expressed appreciation to God for the uncountable blessing and the piles of Achievements. He also thanked friends, well-wishers, family members colleagues in the industry and followers for the birthday gestures they threw at him. However he noted that part of the celebration of his birthday will be extended to underprivileged children privately, he himself and his team engaged charity visits in communities across Abuja in lowkey. He would also be hosted by Club Carribbean, in what was tagged Carribbean Birthday Soiree with Amb. Kingsley Amafibe.

Amb. Kingsley Amafibe is a Celebrity Showbiz Personality, who made impacts in the lives of myriad persons, through empowerment, support and innovatively creating opportunities for youngsters to improve their lives and become more relevant in their families and to their nations. He has received several renowned awards for his significant contributions to humanity, as well as his earnest input towards developing the Showbiz industry.