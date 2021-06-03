The President of Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Chief Chris Isiguzo, has called on the media to brace up and support the fight against the insecurity in the country.

Isiguzo, who spoke while announcing the Union’s National Conference slated for June 6-8, 2021 in Port Harcourt, noted that though the fight against terrorism and banditry is extremely difficult, the media could contribute immensely to the fight.

He lamented that the national politics was seeking to divide the country and called on media practitioners to contribute their quota in uniting the country.

He revealed that the forthcoming conference with the theme, “The Media, Insecurity and National Unity” is timely because of the pivotal role of the media as an effective tool for addressing issues of national unity and insecurity.

“While we concede the fact that, the fight against terrorism and banditry are extremely difficult, we believe however that the media can contribute immensely in this regard.

“There is therefore the need to come together as professionals to look for how Government can be properly guided in creating an enabling environment for free press to thrive and serve as catalyst in influencing the right attitude by all Nigerians. This can minimize or even help in defeating terrorism and banditry in the country,” he said.

The NUJ president revealed that Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State will officially declare the conference open while Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, will deliver the keynote address.

“The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed will speak on ‘Media Against Insecurity: Upholding Ethical Standards’, among other notable Speakers,” he added.